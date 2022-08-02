Padres World Series odds jump after Juan Soto trade

The San Diego Padres have agreed in principle to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, according to Jon Morosi. The Nationals are also sending Josh Bell, a solid hitter in his own right, to San Diego as part of the transaction. The Padres are reportedly giving the Nationals a haul of prospects in addition to current MLB player MacKenzie Gore. Here’s how the deal impacts San Diego’s World Series odds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Padres were listed at +2000 to win the World Series Monday evening. With the addition of Soto and Bell, that number has now dropped down to +1100. The Padres were listed at +950 to win the NL and that number is now down to +475.

Soto reportedly turned down a 15-year extension with the Nationals worth approximately $440 million, leading to Washington putting him in trade discussions. It’s hard to tell exactly why Soto would turn down that money as he was part of Washington’s 2019 World Series team, but that is also a long commitment to make. We’ll see if he feels San Diego is more in line with his career goals.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.