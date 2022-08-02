Breaking down all the pieces involved in Juan Soto blockbuster trade

Update: Eric Hosmer didn’t waive his no-trade clause, so he was not included in this deal.

The wait is over, and Juan Soto has a new home. The former Washington Nationals outfielder was shipped alongside teammate Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in return for six players, per Jeff Passan. This was the most anticipated move of the MLB trade deadline, and it comes with six hours to go before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2. The Nationals received first baseman Eric Hosmer, left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana.

San Diego Padres:

Juan Soto

Soto is only 23 years old and is playing in his fifth major league season. Through 565 games, he has 119 home runs, 358 RBI and a .291 batting average. Soto is one of the best outfielders in the game and has a bright future ahead of him. He has two years left of arbitration on his contract, so it will be interesting to see if San Diego gives him a massive extension like he is due or if they let him walk in two years. Soto recently won the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Josh Bell

Bell is a switch-hitting first baseman, and this is the second time he has been traded in his seven-year career. He played the first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and then the last one and a half with the Nationals. Bell has played in 799 games and has 127 home runs, 454 RBI and is a career .266 hitter. He was signed to a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 season and will be a free agent at the end of this year.

Washington Nationals:

Eric Hosmer

Update — Hosmer declined the deal to the Nationals and is reportedly heading to the Boston Red Sox in a separate deal, per reports.

Hosmer is the veteran of the deal as the 32-year-old is playing in his 12th season. He spent the first seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and won the 2015 World Series with them. Hosmer was one of the first pieces acquired by the Padres in 2018 as they began their rebuild, and now he will join another. He has played in 1,644 career games and has 196 home runs, 875 RBI and is batting .277. Hosmer is currently under contract through the 2025 season.

MacKenzie Gore

Gore was the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He is playing in his rookie season and has been dealing with a neck injury that landed him on the 15-day IL. The southpaw is only 23 years old and is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA this season. When healthy, he should instantly join the Washington rotation and has a shot to be their ace going forward.

CJ Abrams

Abrams is a 21-year-old shortstop who bats left-handed. He is playing in his rookie year and through 46 games, is 29-125 for a .232 average with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI. Abrams is way more talented than his numbers suggest, and he is the headliner of this package coming back to the Nats.

Robert Hassell III

Hassell was listed as the top prospect of the Padres at mlb.com. He is 20 years old, at high-A and has an estimated arrival into the big leagues in 2023. In his major league career, he is batting .301 with 21 home runs and 131 home runs. Hassell is a proficient base stealer and has swiped 54 bags so far.

James Wood

Wood was ranked as the third best prospect for San Diego. The 19-year-old is 6 ft. 7, swings a power left-handed bat and is in A-ball. Wood is anticipated to be major-league ready in 2025. He is batting .336 in the minors with 13 home runs, 67 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

Jarlin Susana

Susana may seem like a throw-in piece, but he is loaded with potential. At only 18 years old, Susana is currently in rookie ball. He isn’t expected to be major league ready until 2025, so he would be a factor in Washington’s long-term plans if they want to develop him. If they don’t like what they see, he is young enough that he could be a piece in a future trade.