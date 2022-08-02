Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, should be ready for opener

Minnesota Viking tight end left practice yesterday due to a thumb injury and quickly had surgery the following day, per Ben Goessling. The good news is that Smith should be ready for the opener according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Smith has shown promise as a player, but missed all of last season after suffering a meniscus injury in their last preseason game. Hopefully this is just a blip on Smith’s 2022 season, as he has a good chance of breaking out with a more pass-friendly offensive mind at the helm.