 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, should be ready for opener

We break down the news that the Irv Smith had surgery on his thumb and how it might impact fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.&nbsp; Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Viking tight end left practice yesterday due to a thumb injury and quickly had surgery the following day, per Ben Goessling. The good news is that Smith should be ready for the opener according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Smith has shown promise as a player, but missed all of last season after suffering a meniscus injury in their last preseason game. Hopefully this is just a blip on Smith’s 2022 season, as he has a good chance of breaking out with a more pass-friendly offensive mind at the helm.

More From DraftKings Nation