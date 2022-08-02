Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off field at training camp Tuesday with leg injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was forced to leave training camp on Tuesday due to an apparent leg injury and was carted off, per Robert Mays. Patrick apparently made an impressive catch in a team drill and then went down without any contact from a defender.

The 28-year-old Patrick is heading into the fifth year of his NFL career. He has spent all of his time with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. Patrick landed with Denver in October of 2017 and has been with the organization ever since. He played every game in the 2018 season and has steadily improved throughout his career.

Patrick has played in 55 games and has brought in 143 of his 236 targets for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is slated to be the WR3 for the Broncos behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the depth chart. With new quarterback Russell Wilson in town, Patrick has a shot at the best year of his career if this injury isn’t serious.