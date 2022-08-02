Michael Carter sits out team drills due to ankle injury

The New York Jets were without running back Michael Carter today due to an ankle injury, per Rich Cimini. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Carter’s absence was more precautionary than anything else, so we should expect him back at practice sooner than later. If not, we can start to worry.

Carter was drafted in the fourth-round last season and played well as a rookie. He rushed 147 times for 639 yards and four touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 325 more yards. Unfortunately for Carter, the team went after another running back this season when they drafted Breece Hall early in the second round.

Hall will lead the Jets backfield, but Carter should remain useful as a receiver and change-of-pace back. The Jets targeted running backs 128 times last season, which ranked as the seventh-most. There should be opportunities for Carter, but he will be competing for touches behind Hall.