Fantasy football impact of Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffering leg injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with an apparent leg injury at training camp on Tuesday, August 2 per Adam Schefter. Patrick was carted off after coming down with an impressive reception in team drills and then going down without contact. Non-contact injuries are the scariest and tend to be more serious. If Patrick is sidelined or banged up, this will undoubtedly affect his value ahead of the fantasy football season.

Patrick isn’t a high-profile wide receiver playing behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in the Broncos offense. He has flown under the radar and has steadily improved in his last two seasons. With new quarterback Russell Wilson in tow, Patrick certainly has upside ahead of the 2022 season. At Fantasy Pros, Patrick is being drafted as the overall WR60 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is being selected behind Kenny Golladay and ahead of Skyy Moore.

Even though Patrick is third on the depth chart, there was speculation that he would mesh more with Wilson’s quarterback style. Wilson often finds himself moving out of the pocket, and Patrick has a knack for getting open in space. While he isn’t expected to be a top receiver in the league, he has top-40 upside, which would be a steal at his ADP. If Patrick misses any time, KJ Hamler would fill his role behind Jeudy and Sutton.