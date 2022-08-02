Report: Dodgers in agreement to acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a deal to acquire LF Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, per Jon Heyman. The Yankees have been looking to offload Gallo since acquiring LF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week. Gallo has been mired in a slump for what seems like the past two seasons. The deal is complete pending medical records, per Ken Rosenthal.

The Dodgers have had a quiet MLB Trade Deadline, though there’s still plenty of time before 6 p.m. ET. Los Angeles really doesn’t need to add much, though the NL West leaders were in on Juan Soto before he landed with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers are adding Gallo as a depth outfielder and perhaps banking on a change of scenery being good for the two-time 40-HR hitter.

Through parts of two seasons with the Yankees, Gallo is hitting .159 with 25 HRs in 140 games. He was averaging well over a strikeout per game with the Yankees with 194 over 501 plate appearances. The Dodgers lack depth in the outfield behind Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor, who is currently on the injured list. Trayce Thompson has done an OK job filling in and James Outman was recently brought up to help in the OF as well. Gallo isn’t a bad defensive left fielder and perhaps the Dodgers are OK burying him in the lineup like the Yankees had done most of the season.