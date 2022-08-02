Wyndham Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and the Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their top picks for the Wyndham Championship.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with Denny McCarthy. I just feel like McCarthy is just a player who is very ready to break through. Like I said, he gets himself in contention a lot more than people realize. And the setup just could not be better this week. So I’ll go with Denny McCarthy, he’s +3000 right now on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jason Sobel:

I’m going go with Russell Henley, who I mentioned it before, for all the reasons—the karma play from last year, the ball-striking from last week, back on Bermuda greens, and of course he’s more well-rested than most of the other players in this field, only have played one non-major event in the last three months.

Geoff’s Pick: Denny McCarthy

Jason’s Pick: Russell Henley

