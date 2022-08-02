Report: Padres trade Eric Hosmer to the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have acquired Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, according to multiple media reports. Hosmer was originally part of San Diego’s blockbuster move to add Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, but the first baseman used his no-trade clause to prevent his move to Washington. Hosmer has apparently waived that clause to go to Boston.

It’s clear the writing was on the wall for Hosmer once the Padres added Josh Bell in the Soto deal, so he now goes to a team where he could continue receiving decent playing time. The Red Sox have had an interesting deadline of their own, but they’re in the thick of the AL wild card race and can use Hosmer as a depth piece.

Hosmer originally signed a eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres back in 2018. He’s still got three years and $39 million left on that deal, although the Padres are likely taking on some of that money for the Red Sox.