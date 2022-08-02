Report: Angels sending Brandon Marsh to Phillies

The Los Angeles Angels are trading LF Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Marsh is currently in the second year of his big league career. He has played in 93 games this season and is hitting .226 with eight home runs and 37 RBI. Marsh is a talented power hitter, that just needs some fine-tuning. He will likely slot into the outfield while the Phillies wait on Harper to return from injury. After that, he can be their starting center fielder with his power, or he could be a great option off the bench long-term.

The Angels are getting back a catching prospect in Logan O’Hoppe. He is the Phillies' No. 3 prospect and played in this year's futures game. O’Hoppe is batting .273 in the minors with 39 home runs and 150 RBI. His ETA to the majors was 2022 at mlb.com, but he has spent all year in Double-A. Even if he cracks the big league roster next year, this was a good move for Los Angeles.