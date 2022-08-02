Report: Reds ship Tyler Mahle to Twins for three prospects

The Cincinnati Reds continue their rebuild as they have traded Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three prospects, per Jeff Passan. The Reds will be getting back corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand, left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar and second baseman Spencer Steer.

Mahle has spent all six years of his career with the Reds. He has started 19 games this season and has a 5-7 record with a 4.40 ERA. Mahle will likely slide right into the back of the Minnesota rotation as he joins former teammate Sonny Gray. The Twins are likely not done with a little under two hours to go at the trade deadline.

Steer, Hajjar and Encarnacion-Strand are all solid prospects that will increase the Cincinnati farm system. Steer was with their Triple-A team and has an estimated arrival in the big leagues in 2023. While typically a second baseman, he could man third when Elly De La Cruz is called up to play short, which would move Jonathan India to second base.

Hajjar was ranked 18th among Minnesota prospects and is in A-ball this year. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft and has played in 13 games in the minor leagues. Hajjar has a 2-2 record with a 3.18 ERA. Encarnacio-Strand plays first and third base and could figure to be the future after veteran Joey Votto retires. He was ranked as the 24th best prospect for the Twins and has been in AA having a great year. The former fourth-round pick is hitting .302 this year with 25 home runs and 85 RBI and is expected to be major-league ready by 2024.