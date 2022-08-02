Report: Yankees unable to acquire Pablo Lopez before deadline

Update — The Yankees and Marlins were unable to work out a deal before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET.

The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins are talking on a potential trade for RHP Pablo Lopez, per multiple reports. This would be a very big move for the Yankees, who have been one of the more busy teams before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This is being talked about with around 15 minutes until time is up. This could be a tough one for New York to pull off at the buzzer.

The Yankees have already acquired SP Frankie Montas and RP Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics. LF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. RP Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Lopez could be the next addition, but it could be the most costly. New York has acquired all those players without giving up top prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Jasson Dominguez. Brian Cashman will likely try to get Lopez without moving any of those three.

That could mean we see Austin Wells, Trey Sweeney and/or Luis Gil at the centerpiece of this deal. Lopez is only 26 years old and is under control until 2025. He would make for a very solid addition as the No. 3 starter in the rotation (or even No. 2) behind Gerrit Cole and Montas. Lopez is 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA in 21 starts. He has around a strikeout per inning and 9.0 K/9 so far in 118.2 innings pitched.