Report: Blue Jays acquiring Whit Merrifield from Royals at the deadline buzzer

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired 2B Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals, per multiple reports. The Jays were able to get Merrifield at the buzzer with the deadline passing at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening.

What makes this situation interesting is Merrifield did not travel with the Royals when they faced the Blue Jays earlier this season, due to his status as an unvaccinated player. That didn’t stop Toronto from acquiring him and now we’ll have to see if Merrifield does indeed take the COVID-19 vaccine. If he does not, he’ll be unable to play games in Toronto.

The Blue Jays could use Merrifield in several spots, but second base seems like the most likely landing spot at the moment. Even with Santiago Espinal going to the All-Star Game as a replacement player, Merrifield would likely be an upgrade. He could also play as a designated hitter, although that would take away his stellar defensive skills.