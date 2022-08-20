Heisman Trophy odds for TreVeyon Henderson, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who already has the chance to cement himself as the next legendary Buckeye tailback.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Henderson currently has +3500 odds to win the award. He has the second-highest odds among running backs on the board, sitting only behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson at +2000.

2021 Stats

As a true freshman last season, Henderson showed why exactly he was won of the most heralded recruits to come out of the Tidewater region of Virginia. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by taking 183 carries for 1,248 yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also had 27 catches for 312 yards and four receiving touchdowns on the year. Those 19 scores set a program record for touchdowns from scrimmage by a freshman, previously set by Maurice Clarett in 2002.

What does TreVeyon Henderson need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

As far as the Heisman Trophy goes, the conundrum that Henderson will face is the fact that the Ohio State offense has two other Heisman contenders in quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Heisman has become more and more of a quarterback award and voters will most likely default to Stroud if all three have successful seasons this year.

For Henderson to be considered, he’d have to leave zero doubt. We’re talking a 2,000-yard, 20+ touchdown type of season for voters to pick the workhorse Buckeye running back over the strong armed quarterback. And even then, it’ll still be tough for the sophomore.