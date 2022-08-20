NASCAR qualifying for 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, August 20 at 10:35 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday night’s Sunoco Go Rewards 200 from Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature group qualifying.

All cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice as they are split into two groups. The cars in Group A will have a 15-minute time limit to set their fastest possible lap. They can take as many attempts as they want to, but only the fastest lap will be counted for their score. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with another 15-minute period for Group B drivers, with their five fastest drivers also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers have a new 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Saturday night’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson enter with the best odds to win installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), William Byron (+600) and Ross Chastain (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200.

How to watch qualifying for the Nascar Xfinity Series Race

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 10:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, not to worry, as it won’t be televised! The only way to catch the action will be on either Peacock or on the NBC Sports App. For the latter, it will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.