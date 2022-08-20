NASCAR starting lineup: William Byron claims pole position in qualifying for Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity race at Glen Watkins

Final update: William Byron claimed the pole position with the best time in the ten-driver final round. Ty Gibbs will join him on the front row. Here’s what the top ten looks like. We’ve update the full order at the bottom of the page.

William Byron Ty Gibbs Kyle Larson A.J. Allmendinger Cole Custer Riley Herbst Sam Mayer Austin Hill Daniel Hemric Justin Allgaier

Groups B update: The first group of drivers ran through qualifying and the top five finishers were William Byron, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Daniel Hemric. They advance to the ten-driver final round to determine the pole position.

Group A update: The first group of drivers ran through qualifying and the top five finishers were Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, and A.J. Allmendinger. They advance to the ten-driver final round to determine the pole position.

NASCAR heads to New York for its two races this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 on Saturday, August 20. The race itself will begin at 3 p.m. ET, but qualifying will run at 10:35 a.m. ET. Qualifying won’t be televised but can be live streamed on either Peacock or the NBC Sports App.

All cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice as they are split into two groups. The cars in Group A will have a 15-minute time limit to set their fastest possible lap. They can take as many attempts as they want to, but only the fastest lap will be counted for their score. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with another 15-minute period for Group B drivers, with their five fastest drivers also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers have a new 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Saturday night’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson enter with the best odds to win installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), William Byron (+600) and Ross Chastain (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.