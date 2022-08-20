 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: William Byron claims pole position in qualifying for Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity race at Glen Watkins

We break down all of the updates as the starting lineup is set at Saturday’s qualifying event.

TeddyRicketson
Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, Sammy Smith, driver of the #18 Pilot Flying J Toyota, and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Final update: William Byron claimed the pole position with the best time in the ten-driver final round. Ty Gibbs will join him on the front row. Here’s what the top ten looks like. We’ve update the full order at the bottom of the page.

  1. William Byron
  2. Ty Gibbs
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. A.J. Allmendinger
  5. Cole Custer
  6. Riley Herbst
  7. Sam Mayer
  8. Austin Hill
  9. Daniel Hemric
  10. Justin Allgaier

Groups B update: The first group of drivers ran through qualifying and the top five finishers were William Byron, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Daniel Hemric. They advance to the ten-driver final round to determine the pole position.

Group A update: The first group of drivers ran through qualifying and the top five finishers were Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, and A.J. Allmendinger. They advance to the ten-driver final round to determine the pole position.

NASCAR heads to New York for its two races this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 on Saturday, August 20. The race itself will begin at 3 p.m. ET, but qualifying will run at 10:35 a.m. ET. Qualifying won’t be televised but can be live streamed on either Peacock or the NBC Sports App.

All cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice as they are split into two groups. The cars in Group A will have a 15-minute time limit to set their fastest possible lap. They can take as many attempts as they want to, but only the fastest lap will be counted for their score. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with another 15-minute period for Group B drivers, with their five fastest drivers also advancing. The 10 remaining drivers have a new 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Saturday night’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson enter with the best odds to win installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), William Byron (+600) and Ross Chastain (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 William Byron 17
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 Kyle Larson 88
4 A.J. Allmendinger 16
5 Cole Custer 7
6 Riley Herbst 98
7 Sam Mayer 1
8 Austin Hill 21
9 Daniel Hemric 11
10 Justin Allgaier 7
11 Sheldon Creed 2
12 Brandon Jones 19
13 Connor Mosack 26
14 Kaz Grala 48
15 Ross Chastain 92
16 Noah Gragson 9
17 Josh Berry 8
18 Alex Labbe 36
19 Sammy Smith 18
20 Landon Cassill 10
21 Josh Bilicki 45
22 Jeremy Clements 51
23 Stefan Parsons 44
24 Patrick Gallagher 38
25 Kyle Weatherman 34
26 Anthony Alfredo 23
27 Brad Perez 35
28 Jeb Burton 27
29 Myatt Snider 31
30 Brandon Brown 5
31 Preston Pardus 91
32 Scott Heckert 78
33 Andy Lally 8
34 Ryan Sieg 39
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 Kris Wright 68
37 Austin Wayne Self 32
38 Bayley Currey 4
39 Spencer Pumpelly 6
40 Blaine Perkins 2
41 Stanton Barrett 47

