How to watch Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen in New York this weekend for the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200. The Watkins Glen International racetrack will host the event on Saturday, August 20. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. Qualifying will occur earlier in the day at 10:35 a.m. ET.

The race is 82 laps around the 2.45-mile circuit. The permanent road course at Watkins Glen has a total of 11 turns with a very narrow set of four between turns five and eight. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ty Gibbs won the race lace year when it returned.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson enter with the best odds to win installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Gibbs (+400), William Byron (+600) and Ross Chastain (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200. Gibbs is not only going for back-to-back wins at this race, but back-to-back wins in general, as he picked up the last Xfinity Series win on Saturday, August 6.

How to watch the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USANetwork.com, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.