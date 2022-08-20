What time is the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 20 with the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 82 laps and usually lasts just at or under 2 hours and 20 minutes.

This race has had three different drivers win its last three occurrences. Joey Logano won the race in 2018 with a time of 2:27:34, and Austin Cindric won in 2019 in 2:16:02. This race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returned last year, Ty Gibbs took the checkered flag in 2:23:21.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson enter with the best odds to win installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by Gibbs (+400), William Byron (+600) and Ross Chastain (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Sunoco Go Rewards 200.