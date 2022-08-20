How did Bills rookie RB James Cook perform in Week 2 of preseason

After a quiet outing in his first preseason game last week, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook showed flashes of greatness in Saturday’s exhibition against the Denver Broncos. The rookie tailback out of Georgia got a limited number of touches but made the most of them.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Cook in the Week 2 preseason game against the Broncos and how he performed during his reps.

James Cook’s Week 2 stat line

Cook had four carries for 38 yards against the Bills on Saturday. He also caught his lone passing target for 12 yards.

How did Cook perform in Week 2?

Cook had a nice performance even when sharing the load with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. He was used quite a bit on third downs on Saturday, so that will be an interesting thing for fantasy managers to be aware of as the regular season approaches.

He’s currently listed as RB2 on the Bills’ depth chart behind Singletary, but did come in after Zack Moss. We’ll see how he’s used in next Friday’s preseason finale at the Panthers, but there is reason to be concerned about his overall workload, especially early in the season for fantasy purposes.