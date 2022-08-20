Full undercard for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez featherweight title fight

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will make the third defense of his title Saturday, August 20 against Eduardo Baez. The fight will take place from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. ESPN and ESPN+ will have action on the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) is looking for his 30th straight win and another successful defense of his 126-pound title. The top-ranked featherweight in the world is back in the ring for the first time in nearly 10 months after a unanimous decision win over Joel Gonzalez in October. Navarrete also had a knockout win over Christopher Diaz in April of last year.

Navarrete is -1200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Baez is betting as a big underdog at +650. A win should put Navarrete in line for a unification bout with Josh Warrington or Rey Vargas.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez