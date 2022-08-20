Full undercard for Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets junior welterweight fight

The main event of Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing pay-per-view from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL, will feature Omar Figueroa Jr. clash with Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round, WBC “super” lightweight title eliminator bout. Figueroa was originally supposed to face Adrien Broner, but the latter backed out of the fight earlier this week, citing a need to focus on his mental health. Instead, the former junior welterweight world champion Lipinets will take his place.

Nine matches will take place on the undercard, with two matches immediately preceding the main event. The first will feature Roger Gutierrez defending his “super” junior lightweight title against Hector Garcia. Gutierrez defeated Rene Alvarado for the belt in January of 2021 and successfully defended it in the rematch last August. Meanwhile, Garcia enters this contest undefeated with a 15-0-3 career record. He last defeated Chris Colbert by unanimous decision in February.

The second title fight will feature Alberto Puello and Botirzhon Akhmedov duking it out for the vacant “super” junior welterweight title. Puello is undefeated with a 20-0 mark for his career, last defeating Ve Shawn Owens by unanimous decision last December. Meanwhile, Akhmedov last defeated Argenis Mendez by corner stoppage last June.

Full Card for Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets