Full undercard for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight

The Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be the site for the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight championship. The fight will be held Saturday, August 20 with the card starting at around noon ET and the main event expected to start after 5 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be handled by DAZN.

The main event between Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) and Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is a mandatory rematch after Usyk won the first fight by unanimous decision last September.

The champion is a -205 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Joshua, looking to win the unified heavyweight titles for the third time, is betting at +160.

Full Card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua