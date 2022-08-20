Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets live stream: How to watch junior welterweight bout via live online stream

The main event of Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing pay-per-view from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL, will feature Omar Figueroa Jr. clash with Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round, WBC “super” lightweight title eliminator bout. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET with both fighters making ring walks for the main event at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Figueroa was originally supposed to face Adrien Broner, but the latter backed out of the fight earlier this week, citing a need to focus on his mental health. Instead, the former junior welterweight world champion Lipinets will take his place.

Figueroa enters this contest with a career record of 28-2-1. The two losses are his most recent fights, falling to Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision in July of 2019 before losing to Abel Ramos by corner stoppage in May of 2021. Meanwhile, Lipinets comes into Saturday’s bout with a 16-2-1 record. He last fell to Jaron Ennis by knockout in April of 2021.

To watch Figueroa Jr. vs. Lipinets, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets