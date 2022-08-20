Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 live stream: How to watch heavyweight title bout online via live stream

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will square off for the second time on Saturday, August 20, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There are ten fights on the card, with the first bout of the day starting at 12 pm ET. The main event will be for the IBF World Heavyweight title, IBO World Heavyweight title, WBA Super heavyweight, and WBO World Heavyweight title. The ring walk should begin around 5:15 pm ET.

Usyk has a career record of 19-0, with 13 victories coming via knockout. He dominated the first matchup against Joshua, winning via unanimous decision handing the former champ only the second loss of his career. Usyk has been climbing his way up the ranks since he started, and if he wins on Saturday, could he call out the best fighter in the heavyweight division Tyson Fury for a possible return?

Joshua is 24-2 in his career, with 22 of those victories coming via knockout. One of his two losses came at the hands of Andy Ruiz in an upset. He was able to rebound and defeat Ruiz in the next bout and go on to win his next one after that. He last fought in September 2020 against Usyk and will look to have the same success that he did after his last loss. With a win, will he call out Fury for return, or will we see him finally take on Deontay Wilder?

Usyk is the betting favorite for a win on DraftKings Sportsbook at -205, with Joshua betting at +160.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua