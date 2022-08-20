Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout via live online stream

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will make the third defense of his title Saturday, August 20 against Eduardo Baez. The fight will take place from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. ESPN and ESPN+ will have action on the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) is looking for his 30th straight win and another successful defense of his 126-pound title with the hopes of getting a unification bout in his next fight. The top-ranked featherweight in the world is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Joel Gonzalez in October. He is a -1200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) is a mandatory title challenger designated by the WBO. He earned the title shot with a majority decision win over previously undefeated Enrique Vivas on March 26. He is a considerable underdog, betting at +650.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez