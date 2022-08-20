What time will Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets fight start on August 20

The main event of Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing pay-per-view from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL, will feature Omar Figueroa Jr. clash with Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round, WBC “super” lightweight title eliminator bout. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET with both fighters making ring walks for the main event at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Figueroa was originally supposed to face Adrien Broner, but the latter backed out of the fight earlier this week, citing a need to focus on his mental health. Instead, the former junior welterweight world champion Lipinets will take his place.

Figueroa enters this contest with a career record of 28-2-1. The two losses are his most recent fights, falling to Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision in July of 2019 before losing to Abel Ramos by corner stoppage in May of 2021. Meanwhile, Lipinets comes into Saturday’s bout with a 16-2-1 record. He last fell to Jaron Ennis by knockout in April of 2021.

Full Card for Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets