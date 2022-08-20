What time will Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua fight start on August 20

INTRO: Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will square off on Saturday, August 20, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first fight of the day will start around 12 pm ET. There are ten matches on the card, with the main event between Usyk and Joshua getting started around 5:15 pm ET.

This will be the second match between the two fighters. The first bout came in September of 2021, when Usyk defeated Joshua to win the WBA, IBF and WBO championships in what was an upset at the time. Joshua has only lost twice in his career, once to Anthony Ruiz and the other to Usyk. He was able to rebound nicely after his last fight, let’s see if he can rebound and get career win No. 24. Usyk in undefeated, a perfect 19-0 in his career, and will look to have another dominant victory this weekend against Joshua.

Full Card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua