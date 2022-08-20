What time will Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez fight start on August 20

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will make the third defense of his title Saturday, August 20 against Eduardo Baez. The fight will take place from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. ESPN and ESPN+ will have action on the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 11:30 p.m. ET

Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) is looking for his 30th straight win and another successful defense of his 126-pound title with the hopes of getting a unification bout in his next fight. The top-ranked featherweight in the world is coming off of strong performance against Joel Gonzalez in October. He is a -1200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) is a mandatory title challenger designated by the WBO. He is betting at +650.

The co-feature bout will have undefeated welterweight contender Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) taking on Julio Luna (19-0-2) in an attempt to move closer to a title shot.

The ESPN-televised portion of the card will start with a fight by Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali. He will face Reyes Sanchez.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez