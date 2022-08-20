Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The heavyweight division is in the spotlight Saturday afternoon, but the featherweight division gets the late night slot on ESPN. Emanuel Navarrete puts his WBO title on the line against Eduardo Baez in San Diego. The prelims get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets started at 10 p.m. The main event will likely get started late in the 11 p.m. hour. The fight will air on ESPN and via live stream at ESPN+.

Navarrete is making his third defense of the title and is a huge favorite against Baez at DraftKings Sportsbook. Navarrete is -1400 to win while Baez is +700. The favored fight outcome is Navarrete by stoppage at -105 followed by a Navarrete decision at even money. A Baez decision is +1100 and a Baez stoppage is +1800.

We’ll be providing live updates during the bout with round-by-round scoring until we have a winner.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez round-by-round results

