Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 278 welterweight title bout

The UFC will hold its next PPV on Saturday, August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The night will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the early prelim card and will continue with the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. The main card on ESPN+PPV will get started at 10 p.m. ET. The PPV is capped off by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and his next victim...er, challenger #2 Leon Edwards.

Usman is currently ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He enters with a 20-1 record and has won his last 18 fights. He won the title off Tyron Woodley in March of 2019 and has successfully defended it five times. His most recent bout saw him take on Colby Covington in November of 2021. Usman won by unanimous decision, which ended his streak of back-to-back knockout victories. This is the duo's second matchup, as they clashed in December 2015 with Usman picking up the unanimous decision victory.

Edwards is getting the first title opportunity of his UFC career. He heads into this fight with a 19-3 record and has won nine fights in a row other than a no-contest in March of 2021 against Belal Muhammad. Edwards’ last four wins have come by decision, and he has only ended two fights early on this win streak. He has been away from the octagon since June of 2021, when he defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Usman vs. Edwards at UFC 278 on Saturday, August 20.

Money line odds

Usman: -380

Edwards: +310

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.