Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Celta Vigo will play host to league giants Real Madrid on Saturday, August 20 as Matchday 2 gets underway in the Spanish top flight. Madrid opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Almeria, while Celta Vigo started off with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol last week.

As with the majority of La Liga matches, this game will be available to watch via livestream on ESPN+ in lieu of a television broadcast. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET from Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo. Let’s take a look at the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celta Vigo v. Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Celta Vigo: +350

Draw: +300

Real Madrid: -155

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -155

While the scoreline doesn’t necessarily show it, Madrid dominated in their season opener as they logged 29 shots with 15 on target, while controlling 68% of possession against Almeria. They were able to get two of those shots in the back of the net courtesy of Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba in the second half after going down 1-0 early in the match.

Celta thought they had a win in the bag in their first match against Espanyol after taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Iago Aspas and Goncalo Paciencia. Edu Exposito pulled one back for Espanyol in the 72nd minute, while a penalty in the dying moments of the game converted by Joselu salvaged a point for the opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to replicate their performance on both ends of the pitch, but they’ll hope to put a couple more in the net as they look to cruise to their second straight win. Back Real Madrid to get the win over Celta here, despite being on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.