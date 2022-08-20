How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 3

After a couple of wild first two weeks, the English Premier League season continues with Matchday 3 this weekend. Manchester United sits at the bottom of the table after a humiliating start to the season, while the first two red cards issued this season were to opposing coaches Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel following a sideline scuffle after Chelsea and Tottenham’s 2-2 draw last week.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Man U will hope to get back on track after suffering two straight losses to open the season, but they’ll face their toughest opponent yet as Liverpool comes to Old Trafford. The Reds are still seeking their first win of the season as well, after ending both of their opening matches in draws. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without young star Darwin Nunez after he was sent off for throwing a headbutt last week in their match against Crystal Palace. United will hope to bounce back after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford, who scored all four goals within the first 35 minutes.

That match is set to kick off on Monday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET with a livestream available on Peacock.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to bounce back from a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham last week that saw Harry Kane find the equalizer in the dying minutes while both coaches received red cards following the final whistle. The Blues will take on Leeds United, who opened with a 2-1 win over Wolves while following that up with a 2-2 draw with Southampton last week. The match is slated to kick off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday from Elland Road.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 3 slate ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 3 schedule

Saturday, August 20

Tottenham v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. ET — USA Network

Everton v. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Leicester City v. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET — USA Network

Fulham v. Brentford, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Bournemouth v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, August 21

West Ham United v. Brighton, 9 a.m. ET — Peacock

Leeds United v. Chelsea, 9 a.m. ET — USA Network

Manchester City v. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m. ET — USA Network

Monday, August 22

Manchester United v. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET — Peacock