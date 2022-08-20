Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 3

After a wild couple of weeks in the English Premier League, all 20 clubs are set to continue as Matchday 3 gets underway this weekend. Manchester United are still looking for their first win after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford last week, while two coaches will sit this weekend out due to red cards. Manchester City and Arsenal sit at the top of the table with two wins each.

As we head into Matchday 3, let’s go over a few of the top players and some value picks for your DFS lineups this week.

Top Players

Harry Kane, TOT vs. WOL ($11,800) — Kane had a late goal in last week’s controversial Chelsea-Tottenham game to finish with 20.8 DKFP. He’s going up against a Wolves team which has struggled to defend top forwards. Back Kane to have another big weekend.

James Maddison, LEI vs. SOU ($10,200) — Leicester City hasn’t been great but Maddison is on fire. He’s topped 22 DKFP in back-to-back matches and now gets to face a Southampton team which has allowed six goals in league play so far. Maddison could have another massive showing here.

Mason Mount, CHE vs. LEE ($9,000) — For a player who hasn’t registered a goal or assist yet, Mount might seem pricey. He’s eventually going to get something in either column, and the matchup with Leeds is favorable for him. The price point is a bit high but Mount should eventually break through and deliver a strong game.

Value Players

Ilkay Gundogan, MCI vs. NEW ($7,400) — Gundogan is coming off a great game against Bournemouth where he tallied 20.7 DKFP. This Manchester City attack is operating like a well-oiled machine right now, so adding Gundogan to your lineup on a slight discount is great value.

Granit Xhaka, ARS vs. BOU ($6,800) — Arsenal fans have had mixed feelings about Xhaka over his tenure with the club, but the midfielder has been excellent this season. He racked up 24.7 DKFP after tallying a goal and an assist against Leicester City last week. Bournemouth has looked terrible through two matches, which means Xhaka could be in line for another strong game.

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs. FUL ($5,800) — Jensen had a goal and an assist in Brentford’s shocking dismantling of Manchester United, leading to 28.3 DKFP. Fulham has been competitive through two matches and will provide a tough challenge, so there’s potential Jensen could struggle. However, this is a great price point to add a midfielder who will be involved heavily in his team’s attack.