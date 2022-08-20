Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, and Patrick Cantlay could be on his way to making it back-to-back FedEx Cup titles.

Cantlay is the defending champion of the FedEx Cup, and he’d jump into first place in the points race once again if he can hold on to his current one-shot lead after Sunday’s round. The leader currently sits at -12, a stroke clear of both Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings at -11.

The big news of the day was the withdrawal of FedEx Cup points leader Will Zalatoris, who pulled out after his tee shot on the fifth hole Saturday due to back pain. Thanks to his season-long performance, Zalatoris can fall no further than No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings. If Cantlay or Schauffele wins, and the currently-T4 Scottie Scheffler doesn’t fall below 32nd, Zalatoris would end up as the No. 3 next week at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Cantlay is the favorite to win the BMW’s $2.7 million top prize at the BMW at +220. Schauffele checks in at +360, with Scheffler at +450 and Stallings at +750. But much of the attention is on the points race for next week at East Lake Golf Club, where the top 30 players will compete for $58 million, including $18 million for first.

Players at the TOUR Championship start with strokes added based on their FedEx Cup points performance as the season continues. Here’s the starting score for each of the 30 players next week in Atlanta:

1st place -10

2nd place -8

3rd place -7

4th place -6

5th place -5

6-10th place -4

11-15th place -3

16-20th place -2

21-25th place -1

26-30th place Even par

The third round of the tournament gets underway Sunday morning on PGA TOUR Live, who will be streaming at 7:30 a.m. ET. From 12-3 p.m. via ESPN+ The Golf Channel has broadcast coverage, with NBC taking over from 3-6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday.