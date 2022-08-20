How much will the winner of the BMW Championship receive in 2022

The BMW Championship remains one of the most valuable tournaments on the PGA TOUR to win, with a generous $15 million prize pool ensuring a winner takes home $2.7 million. But the race for FedEx Cup points is another story, with the top 30 in the season-long competition heading to Atlanta for the 2022 TOUR Championship starting on Thursday.

A total of $15 million is available this week at Wilmington Country Club, with even the last place player taking home $30,600. That will be the former FedEx Cup points leader Will Zalatoris, who withdrew during Saturday’s round due to a back injury following his win last week at the St. Jude Championship.

Both the St. Jude and the BMW Championships offer quadruple the FedEx Cup points than most regular-season PGA TOUR events, so a mediocre season can become a good one in a hurry. The 2000 points for victory at either the St. Jude or BMW is more than enough to be in the Top 10 at East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship. And the TOUR Championship will distribute a total of $57,925,000 to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points, with $18 million to the winner.

But for players at the BMW that don’t make the next round and finish between 31st and 70th, they’re still guaranteed an additional $175,000 to $250,000 into their PGA TOUR retirement accounts as their share of the FedEx Cup prize pool.

All 70 players that were eligible to enter the BMW Championship are already exempt on the PGA TOUR next year, but the winner of this event locks in that status for the 2024 season as well. The BMW winner also gets a berth in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship if they aren’t exempt already, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Championship next January in Hawai’i.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 BMW Championship: