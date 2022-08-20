 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the BMW Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the BMW Championship, taking place in Wilmington, Delaware in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The BMW Championship remains one of the most valuable tournaments on the PGA TOUR to win, with a generous $15 million prize pool ensuring a winner takes home $2.7 million. But the race for FedEx Cup points is another story, with the top 30 in the season-long competition heading to Atlanta for the 2022 TOUR Championship starting on Thursday.

A total of $15 million is available this week at Wilmington Country Club, with even the last place player taking home $30,600. That will be the former FedEx Cup points leader Will Zalatoris, who withdrew during Saturday’s round due to a back injury following his win last week at the St. Jude Championship.

Both the St. Jude and the BMW Championships offer quadruple the FedEx Cup points than most regular-season PGA TOUR events, so a mediocre season can become a good one in a hurry. The 2000 points for victory at either the St. Jude or BMW is more than enough to be in the Top 10 at East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship. And the TOUR Championship will distribute a total of $57,925,000 to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points, with $18 million to the winner.

But for players at the BMW that don’t make the next round and finish between 31st and 70th, they’re still guaranteed an additional $175,000 to $250,000 into their PGA TOUR retirement accounts as their share of the FedEx Cup prize pool.

All 70 players that were eligible to enter the BMW Championship are already exempt on the PGA TOUR next year, but the winner of this event locks in that status for the 2024 season as well. The BMW winner also gets a berth in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship if they aren’t exempt already, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Championship next January in Hawai’i.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 BMW Championship:

2022 BMW Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $15,000,000
1st $2,700,000
2nd $1,635,000
3rd $913,500
4th $735,000
5th $615,000
6th $543,750
7th $506,250
8th $468,750
9th $438,750
10th $408,750
11th $378,750
12th $348,750
13th $318,750
14th $288,750
15th $273,750
16th $258,750
17th $243,750
18th $228,750
19th $213,750
20th $198,750
21st $183,750
22nd $168,750
23rd $156,750
24th $144,750
25th $132,750
26th $120,750
27th $116,250
28th $111,750
29th $107,250
30th $102,750
31st $98,250
32nd $93,750
33rd $89,250
34th $85,500
35th $81,750
36th $78,000
37th $74,250
38th $71,250
39th $68,250
40th $65,250
41st $62,250
42nd $59,250
43rd $56,250
44th $53,250
45th $50,250
46th $47,250
47th $44,250
48th $41,850
49th $39,750
50th $38,550
51st $37,650
52nd $36,750
53rd $36,150
54th $35,550
55th $35,250
56th $34,950
57th $34,650
58th $34,350
59th $34,050
60th $33,750
61st $33,450
62nd $33,150
63rd $32,850
64th $32,550
65th $32,250

