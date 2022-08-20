Cowboys vs. Chargers: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers are set to square off in Week 2 of the preseason. The game will kick off at 10 pm ET in Inglewood, California at Sofi Stadium. The two teams played early last season, with the Cowboys getting the 20-17 win with a late fourth-quarter drive.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that he plans for most of his starters to get the bulk of their work during a joint practice with the Similar as last week that he plans to use the preseason game for the backups and rookies. There isn’t a lot to look forward to with the starters out for the Cowboys. The Chargers starters aren’t likely to see anytime in this one either, so there isn’t a lot to look out for unless you care about the position battles between backup players.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Cowboys +140 Chargers -165

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3

The Chargers back ups played better than the Cowboys in Week 1. Led by the duo of Easton Stick and Chase Daniel, they were able to put up 22 points. Running back Joshua Kelly has been getting nice praise during training camp, so he could see some extended reps in this one. Take the Chargers all day.

Over/under: Under 37.5

The two teams combined for 29 points in their respective matchups last week, and there isn’t any reason to think they could go over 37 this week. The Cowboys only score seven of the 29, and with their backups playing again, unless someone breaks out, there isn’t any reason to think they will do substantially over. Hammer the under and then hammer it somemore.

