49ers vs. Vikings: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will square off this weekend in Week 2 of the preseason. The game will take place on Saturday, August 20, in Minneapolis, at U.S Bank Stadium.

The two teams participated in a joint practice during the week, which has become a big deal over the past decade. The joint practices allow the coaches to get a good measure of where their teams are at this point of the preseason. With the joint practices, there is a chance the starters don’t play in the game. If the starters to play, Trey Lance is the big question. The 49ers need to get him as many live reps they can ahead of the season with this being his first year under center. The Vikings have a new head coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, so the starters probably need to play to get more experience in the system.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for 49ers vs. Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Vikings -210 49ers +180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -210

The Vikings offense at this point is better than the 49ers, and should be able to sustains few drives to put up points. It should be a low scoring game whether or not the starters play in this one. Vikings backup Kellen Mond has been getting some nice praise during training camp, and he was decent in Week 1, completing nine passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Take the Vikings.

Over/under: Under 40

The starters will probably play a good amount, with this being the final dress rehearsal before the season starts. With both starting units on the field for longer, don’t expect a lot of scoring in this one. Lance played well in his one drive last week, but how it looks with some volume remains to be seen.

