Commanders vs. Chiefs: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, August 20. The Washington Commanders travel to the midwest to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Commanders took a loss in the first week of the preseason to the Carolina Panthers. They were down 20-6, but rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell fought back with his team to take the 21-20 lead. Unfortunately, the Panthers kicked a 45-yard field goal to win it with 24 seconds left, which sealed the Commanders' fate. Washington starter Carson Wentz finished the game 10-13 for 74 yards and will likely see more game action this weekend. The surprise of the preseason so far has been Antonio Gibson, who only had four carries in the game and has been working on punt returns this week in practice.

Kansas City said, “Tyreek Hill who?” last game and took a step to show the rest of the NFL that the departure of Hill won’t have them taking a step back this season. They took a 14-0 lead into halftime but saw it disappear when their backups took over. The Chiefs ended up losing to the Chicago Bears 19-14. Mecole Hardman is banged up so keep an eye on rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore to try and take a step up. Also, see if safety Justin Reid gets to take any more extra point attempts.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders +155, Chiefs -180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -4

If the typical preseason schedule is followed, this means that the starters for the Chiefs are likely to play the entire first half of the game. If that happens, they shouldn’t have any trouble covering the spread. Patrick Mahomes and company looked like they were firing on all cylinders, and Washington has their best running back fielding punts.

Over/under: Over 42.5

Both of these teams combined for more than 42 points in their respective games last week. Mahomes should help Kansas City get an early lead like last week. I’m not convinced that Wentz will be that great for Washington this season, but it looks like Howell will be able to put up some points of his own whenever he gets his shot off the bench.

