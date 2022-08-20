Broncos vs. Bills: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, August 20 with an eight-game slate. Getting the action started will be the Denver Broncos heading east to take on the Buffalo Bills. The game will kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York at 1 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Neither team played their presumed starting quarterback in the regular season's first week. For Denver, journeyman Josh Johnson led the team to a 17-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game 16-23 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Russell Wilson could make his preseason debut this week along with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Teams are handling their starters differently across the league, so if we don’t see them this week, we will likely see them next.

The Bills didn’t see Josh Allen take the field, but they still held strong last week against the Indianapolis Colts with a 27-24 win. Matt Barkley was the star of the game, completing 18 of his 24 passes for 224 yards and an interception. Rookie running back Raheem Blackshear could develop into quite the goal line back as he finished with six carries for 11 yards and two touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 60 yards as he looks to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Bills in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Broncos +170. Bills -200

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -5

The only scenario that I would change this pick would be if Wilson plays for the Broncos while Allen sits for the Bills. If both starters play or if they are out, the advantage lies with Buffalo. They scored 27 points without Allen, Stefon Diggs or any of their main starters on offense. Their defense held strong against the Colts, and if Denver does choose to sit Wilson, this spread would likely be able to be larger.

Over/under: Over 41.5

The Broncos played a low-scoring game against the Cowboys while the Bills and Colts combined for 51 points. The pacing of these offenses is different, but Buffalo is better at forcing you to play to their tempo. We have seen what they can do without their star quarterback on the field, and it should continue this week. When Buffalo gets ahead early, Denver will have to fight its way back into this one which should help the over get hit.

