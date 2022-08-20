Showdown DFS picks for Commanders vs. Chiefs in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues to roll on with the Washington Commanders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m ET and the game will air on NFL Network. The Commanders had a pair of rookies that flashed their potential in their preseason opener, with another opportunity on deck in Saturday’s game. Kansas City will continue to assess a possible backup quarterback competition underway as they look to finalize the 53-man roster.

Commanders vs. Chiefs: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders — $11,400

There were a handful of rookie quarterbacks that shined in their preseason opener last week, and count Howell among them. The Commanders’ rookie completed 9 of 16 passes for 145 yards and a solid 86.7 passer rating. He also had three carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns as he helped put Washington up by a point with 2:26 left to play in the fourth. Howell is listed as the third-string quarterback but could be making Washington’s choices difficult with another strong performance on Saturday, making him a worthwhile captain pick.

Shane Buechele, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $11,400

Buechele played the majority of snaps under center in Kansas City’s preseason opener, and he completed 12 of 19 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs clearly believe that Buechele could fill the backup quarterback role behind Patrick Mahomes after he was promoted to the active roster last November. After some nice flashes of potential that included a highlight throw to Skyy Moore, Buechele should get another great opportunity on Saturday as he continues to make his case for the number two quarterback job on the roster.

Value Plays

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders — $7,600

Antonio Gibson is the clear RB1 on Washington’s depth chart, but Robinson could be making a case to help shoulder the load in the backfield. The rookie is already getting reps with the ones and twos throughout practice according to head coach Ron Rivera. Last week, Robinson had six carries for 26 yards and scored the Commanders’ first rushing touchdown of the season. Robinson should get more scoring opportunities in particular at the goal line as Rivera and staff continue to finalize their depth in the backfield heading into the regular season.

Justin Watson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs — $7,600

Watson reportedly surprised Mahomes with his speed during OTAs this summer, and he’s already making a case for a roster spot after one preseason game. He led all Chiefs receivers in targets with six and caught five of them for 45 yards and a touchdown. Watson should continue to get more opportunities downfield with his ability to create separation over the top, and Kansas City of all teams should be willing to consider any weapon available on the outside when they finalize the 53-man roster.