Showdown DFS picks for Broncos vs. Bills in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The NFL preseason carries on in Week 2 as the Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20. Tip-off is set for 1:00 pm ET and will air on NFL Network. The Broncos will continue to assess their talent on the outside while the Bills may have a backup quarterback competition on their hands.

Broncos vs. Bills: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Josh Johnson, QB, Denver Broncos — $11,400

With regular season starter Russell Wilson on the sidelines for the preseason, Johnson carried the Broncos’ backups to a 17-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. Johnson completed 16 of his 23 passes for 172 yards and threw for two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also outplayed the only other player under center in Brett Rypien, who completed less than 50 percent of his throws with a 65.3 passer rating.

Matt Barkley, QB, Buffalo Bills — $11,400

Barkley and Case Keenum will handle the pocket duties as Josh Allen awaits the regular season, and it was Barkley who had a better box score in the Bills’ preseason opener. Barkley completed 14 of 24 passes for 224 yards with an average of 9.3 yards per attempt. Conversely, Keenum had an average of 4.8 yards per pass attempt and threw for two interceptions. Barkley doesn't appear shy in throwing deep this preseason and should be in for a productive day on Saturday if he hopes to overtake Keenum for the backup quarterback job.

Value Plays

Jalen Virgil, WR, Denver Broncos — $7,600

Virgil turned some heads in Denver’s preseason opener as he flashed some deep threat speed in the second half of their 17-7 win over Dallas. He led all Broncos receivers with three catches for 83 receiving yards on five targets. While his action was limited, he notably created separation down the field and should get more looks on Saturday. As he fights for a roster spot, his vertical speed could open more opportunities as the Broncos are in need of that from their receiving room.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Buffalo Bills — $7,600

Hodgins made an excellent case to earn a roster spot after his performance last week, which makes him a worthy value play on Saturday. He led the team in targets with 11, while catching nine passes for 77 yards. Five of those nine catches came on the game-winning drive as Hodgins flexed some clutch genes in the win. With Hodgins feeling the healthiest he’s been since getting drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round in 2020, he has the added motivation to put up another strong performance in week two of the preseason.