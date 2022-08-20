NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 2 of preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, August 20 with eight games on the schedule. Fans could be in for an entertaining quarterback battle as the Tennessee Titans travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while oddsmakers are pegging the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs to be a high-scoring affair with the total set at 44. As players continue to fight for roster spots, there should be a number of standout performances by the end of the Saturday slate.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 2 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($5,500) — The rookie quarterback was among the notable standout performances in Week 1 of the preseason. Willis tallied 107 passing yards while going 6-of-11 from the pocket, and added five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He’s reportedly been getting more and more reps as the backup quarterback competition heats up, which could mean more opportunities under center on Saturday.

Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans ($5,500) — It’s a small sample size with only one week of preseason football in the books, but Trask leads all quarterbacks in passing yards with 258 through the air last week. He completed 25-of-33 passes while Blaine Gabbert attempted just five throws all game. Trask should be in for a bulk of the snaps under center in what could be a sneaky good game to watch versus Willis on the other side.

Values

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers ($5,500) — With Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard on the sideline, it was Davis that stepped up as a lone bright spot for Dallas last week. Davis finished with eight carries for 51 yards with an average of 6.4 rushing yards per attempt, and there’s a likelihood that he sees more opportunities in the backfield against the Chargers. Keep Davis as a consistent value play for Dallas throughout the preseason.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos ($5,500) — Shakir justifying the claim that the Bills got an absolute steal in drafting him in the fifth round this year. In last week’s preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, Shakir caught all five targets for 92 yards with an absurd 18.4 yards per reception. Buffalo has plenty of talent on the outside, but they may have to make room for Shakir if he continues this type of play for the remainder of the preseason.

Michael Bandy, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys ($5,500) — It’s safe to say that the Chargers’ quarterbacks were looking Bandy’s way often in their preseason opener. The 2020 undrafted receiver had a notable 11 targets in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, which was five more than the second-highest receiver in the box score. After catching seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown last week, Bandy has a strong opportunity for another productive performance as he continues to make the case for a roster spot.