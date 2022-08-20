Who won NASCAR’s Go Bowling at the Glen race last year?

The NASCAR world will head up north to New York state this weekend for the annual Go Bowling at the Glen Race Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

Last year Kyle Larson came away with a win at the 90-lap race. It was one of 10 wins for him in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, which helped him earn the points title when the season ended. In 2020, the race was canceled because of the COVID pandemic, but Chase Elliott won in both 2019 and 2018 before Larson stole his title away last year.

Because he’s had such recent success at the track, Chase Elliott is the favorite to come away with a victory on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Elliott is currently getting +500 odds on the moneyline to come away with a win and is getting -140 to finish in the top three.

Larson isn’t far behind him, though. the reigning champion is getting the third-best odds on the moneyline to claim the checkered flag, currently going off at +900 to win and +120 to finish in the top three. The only other driver with odds under +1000 to win the race is Tyler Reddick, who is going off at +600 odds to win and -120 to finish in the top three places. Reddick and Elliott are the only two racers who have minus odds to finish in the top three.