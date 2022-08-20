NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Go Bowling at the Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Watkins Glen International from Watkins Glen, New York this weekend. The Go Bowling at the Glen road course race will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network.

Qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET on USA Network. The road course qualifying format will feature a 20-minute warmup separated into two groups. Group A and Group B will go through Round 1 of qualifying separately for 15 minutes with the top five transferring to the 10-minute final round.

Kevin Harvick won two consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series but has the 12th-best odds at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win this race. Chase Elliott is the betting favorite with +500 odds. Kyle Larson won this race in 2021 and has the third best odds at +900 to be a repeat winner.