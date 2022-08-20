 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Go Bowling at the Glen

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Watkins Glen International from Watkins Glen, New York this weekend. The Go Bowling at the Glen road course race will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network.

Qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET on USA Network. The road course qualifying format will feature a 20-minute warmup separated into two groups. Group A and Group B will go through Round 1 of qualifying separately for 15 minutes with the top five transferring to the 10-minute final round.

Kevin Harvick won two consecutive races in the NASCAR Cup Series but has the 12th-best odds at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win this race. Chase Elliott is the betting favorite with +500 odds. Kyle Larson won this race in 2021 and has the third best odds at +900 to be a repeat winner.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Kurt Busch 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Mike Rockenfeller 77
37 Kyle Tilley 78
38 Kimi Raikkonen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

