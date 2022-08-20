 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Go Bowling at the Glen via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at the Glen qualifying on Saturday at Watkins Glen International via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
AUTO: AUG 08 NASCAR Cup Series - Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Watkins Glen, New York for the Go Bowling at the Glen. The race will be held at Watkins Glen International road course, and it will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The road course qualifying format will feature a 20-minute warmup separated into two groups. Group A and Group B will go through Round 1 of qualifying separately for 15 minutes with the top five transferring to the 10-minute final round. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network. Chase Elliott is a +500 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Go Bowling at the Glen

Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List

Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Kurt Busch 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Mike Rockenfeller 77
37 Kyle Tilley 78
38 Kimi Raikkonen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

