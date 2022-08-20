How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Go Bowling at the Glen via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Watkins Glen, New York for the Go Bowling at the Glen. The race will be held at Watkins Glen International road course, and it will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The road course qualifying format will feature a 20-minute warmup separated into two groups. Group A and Group B will go through Round 1 of qualifying separately for 15 minutes with the top five transferring to the 10-minute final round. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network. Chase Elliott is a +500 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Go Bowling at the Glen
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Joey Hand
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Daniil Kvyat
|26
|25
|Loris Hezemans
|27
|26
|Justin Haley
|31
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|30
|Ty Dillon
|42
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Kurt Busch
|45
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|34
|Alex Bowman
|48
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Mike Rockenfeller
|77
|37
|Kyle Tilley
|78
|38
|Kimi Raikkonen
|91
|39
|Daniel Suarez
|99