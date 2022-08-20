NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Go Bowling at the Glen race

NASCAR is back with Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY, on Saturday. Qualifying for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen begins at 1:05 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com/live.
Qualifying gets going after the drivers get a 20-minute practice run on the track. The field will be divided into two groups and each group will run a 15-minute timed session. The fastest five drivers from both groups will advance to the final round and run a 10-minute timed session. The fastest qualifier will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race.
Cup Series leader Chase Elliott enters the weekend as the odds-on favorite to win with +500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He, along with Kyle Busch (+2500), will try to become just the fourth driver to win three times at Watkins Glen. Immediately following Elliott on the odds board are Tyler Reddick (+600) and defending champion Kyle Larson (+900).
Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Joey Hand
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Daniil Kvyat
|26
|25
|Loris Hezemans
|27
|26
|Justin Haley
|31
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|30
|Ty Dillon
|42
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Kurt Busch
|45
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|34
|Alex Bowman
|48
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Mike Rockenfeller
|77
|37
|Kyle Tilley
|78
|38
|Kimi Raikkonen
|91
|39
|Daniel Suarez
|99