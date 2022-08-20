 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Go Bowling at the Glen race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

By DKNation Staff
AUTO: AUG 08 NASCAR Cup Series - Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is back with Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY, on Saturday. Qualifying for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen begins at 1:05 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com/live.

Qualifying gets going after the drivers get a 20-minute practice run on the track. The field will be divided into two groups and each group will run a 15-minute timed session. The fastest five drivers from both groups will advance to the final round and run a 10-minute timed session. The fastest qualifier will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Cup Series leader Chase Elliott enters the weekend as the odds-on favorite to win with +500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He, along with Kyle Busch (+2500), will try to become just the fourth driver to win three times at Watkins Glen. Immediately following Elliott on the odds board are Tyler Reddick (+600) and defending champion Kyle Larson (+900).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List

Position Driver Car #
Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Kurt Busch 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Mike Rockenfeller 77
37 Kyle Tilley 78
38 Kimi Raikkonen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

