Is Tyson Fury retired? Will he fight the Usyk-Joshua 2 winner?

Is Tyson Fury retired? That’s the biggest question in boxing right now. The Gypsy King was last in the ring in April 2022 when he defeated Dillian Whyte by TKO. Soon after the bout, Fury would announce his retirement from boxing. The possibility of a trilogy between him and Derek Chisora brought him out of retirement. However, that was short-lived as he decided to walk away again on August 12, which was his 34th birthday.

Despite his retirement, Fury still holds the WBC title. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will fight for the second time on Saturday, August 20. The two will battle for the WBA, WBO, and IBF championships. There was thought that Fury would face the winner of this fight down the line. So, he is currently retired, but the possibility of retiring as the unified heavyweight champion could bring him out one last time.