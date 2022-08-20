MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Saturday, August 20

There’s a 16-game slate on tap for this Saturday. Here’s hoping the weather holds up in cities such as Cleveland, Chicago and Atlanta so we can enjoy all the action.

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will continue their 2021 World Series rematch; the Braves took Friday’s series opener. A doubleheader between NL East rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, is also on the schedule, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to continue their incredible run of success as they take on the Miami Marlins. L.A. has won 37 of its past 45 games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Saturday, August 20

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 total bases (-145)

Goldschmidt has a long history against D-backs starter Madison Bumgarner from the days when they were both in the NL West. Goldy won a lot of matchups, as he owns a .342/.425/.630 slash line in 73 career at-bats vs. Bumgarner. That includes 11 extra-base hits. Goldschmidt, the favorite to win National League MVP according to DraftKings Sportsbook (-290), ranks second in the NL in total bases and extra-base hits.

Logan Gilbert to record a win (+125)

The Seattle Mariners’ star righty is in a bit of a rough patch as he’s allowed 16 earned runs in just 15.1 innings this month. He also hasn’t been credited with a win since July 5, although matchups against the Astros, Blue Jays and Yankees — when they could still hit — didn’t help. However, the A’s offense offers a good chance for Gilbert to get back on track. Oakland ranks 29th in MLB in runs and OPS, and Gilbert will be supported by a squad that has the best record in the game (37-15) since June 21.

Dodgers -1.5 run line (-130)

Jesus Luzardo did a brilliant job of holding down the Dodgers’ offense Friday, tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball. L.A. still squeaked out a 2-1 win because that is what it does, and you can only hold down this lineup for so long. There’s a reason why they have a ridiculous +250 run differential, including +125 over their past 45 games. Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett has pitched well for the previous month, but many of those outings came against the Reds and Pirates. The Dodgers are an entirely different animal. With Dustin May back on the mound for L.A. and a hot bullpen following him, Miami doesn’t have a great chance at keeping this one close.

Spencer Strider UNDER 17.5 outs recorded (-115)

One of the top contenders for National League Rookie of the Year, Strider has fallen short of five innings pitched (15 outs) in four of his past six starts. Although this Astros’ lineup may be without Yordan Alvarez today, they are still a formidable bunch capable of forcing even the best starters to hit the showers early. The Braves won’t push Strider if he gets into trouble early, especially since he has already exceeded his innings total from last year in the minors. They hope to be playing for another two-plus months, and they are trying not to burn out their right-handed flamethrower.

