Showdown DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Titans in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The Tampa Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans meet on Saturday, August 20 as Week 2 of the NFL preseason carries forward. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network. The backup quarterback competition carries on for Tampa Bay while the Titans will look for another flash of future potential from their rookie quarterback under center.

Buccaneers vs. Titans: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $11,400

The second-year quarterback had a solid performance in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Trask bounced back after a pair of turnovers in the first half as he helped keep the Buccaneers within striking distance of a win. With Blaine Gabbert attempting just five passes himself last week, Trask should be in for the majority of the snaps under center on Saturday.

Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans — $11,400

Reports have noted that Willis has continuously gotten more reps than Logan Woodside over the course of the Titans’ two-day joint practices with the Buccaneers. That may have been a result of Willis’ strong performance last week when he completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards alongside five carries for 38 yards and a rushing touchdown. Willis flashed his potential in Tennessee’s preseason opener and if he is already getting more reps throughout practice that makes him an easy captain’s pick for Saturday’s preseason matchup.

Value Plays

Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $7,600

Tampa Bay’s wide receiver room is stacked, but the fifth and sixth options on the depth chart are open for the taking. After last week’s preseason game, Johnson arguably threw his name in for consideration. He tallied six receptions for 73 yards with his longest haul of the day coming by way of a 22-yard reception. Johnson also led the Buccaneers receivers with seven targets, three more than the second-highest which illustrates that he could be the go-to option on the outside this preseason.

Julius Chestnut, RB, Tennessee Titans — $7,600

Chestnut had an up-and-down performance in the Titans’ preseason opener as he had seven carries for 44 yards but coughed up an early fumble against the Baltimore Ravens. Chestnut should get a share of the bulk of the carries on Saturday as Tennessee hopes to find a suitable option in the backfield to carry the rushing load with Derrick Henry. Coupled with last week’s moderate performance, Chesnut should be motivated to run hard against the Buccaneers.