Showdown DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers going head-to-head on Saturday, August 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m ET and the game will air on NFL Network. Dallas will continue to evaluate their options as they navigate and injury-plagued receiver room, while the Chargers arguably have a neck-and-neck backup quarterback competition on their hands.

Cowboys vs. Chargers: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Ben DiNucci, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $11,400

DiNucci had a more promising performance in the Cowboys’ preseason opener than Cooper Rush, who piled up a number of inaccurate throws with a 48.8 passer rating. On the other hand, DiNucci took over a stagnant offense and threw Dallas’ first and only touchdown to go with 112 yards on 9-of-16 passing. As the Cowboys look for who will sit behind Dak Prescott on the depth chart, DiNucci is riding the positive momentum heading into Saturday.

Chase Daniel, QB, Los Angeles Chargers — $11,400

Los Angeles seems firmly in the middle of a backup quarterback competition, and it’s a classic case of youth versus the veteran. Last week, Daniel and Easton Stick were virtually identical in their box score performance, with Daniel going 11-of-17 for 117 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Stick may have more athleticism but Daniel looked more consistent as he got the ball out quick. Finishing without a turnover through the air is the icing on the cake for this captain's pick.

Value Plays

Malik Davis, RB, Dallas Cowboys — $7,600

There weren’t many positives to take away from the Cowboys’ 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, but Dallas’ work on the ground was a lone bright spot. Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Florida and he led the team with eight carries for 54 yards with an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Ezekiel Elliot should continue to sit and as reports come in about Tony Pollard potentially lining up outside to help bolster the Cowboys’ receiver injury woes, Davis could be a consistent value play through the preseason.

Michael Bandy, WR, Los Angeles Chargers — $7,600

Bandy must be learning quick as he observes behind Keenan Allen, because the 2020 undrafted free agent flashed his route-running prowess in the Chargers’ preseason opener versus the Los Angeles Rams. Bandy led all receivers with a whopping 11 targets which were five more than the second-highest receiver. He also caught seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, cementing him as one of the bright spots for the Chargers. If he continues to flash his route running expertise, he’s a lock as the top option on the outside during the Chargers’ preseason.